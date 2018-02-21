City nears zoning decision on local food pantry

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton could make a decision in the next few days about a popular food pantry.

The city held a zoning hearing Tuesday night for ‘With God’s Grace’ Food Pantry.

City officials say the pantry could be rezoned as a church of community center.

The pantry’s director says the building would need substantial upgrades that would be costly if rezoning is approved.

Dozens of community members attended the northeast land use committee hearing.

The committee uses public testimony to make a recommendation to the city on what to do with use of land.

“The community is hurting,” committee member Fred England said. “They say we’re a food desert, we don’t have stores around to supply vegetables and fresh meet and items like that.”

“This is a poor area of town,” England continued. “So, by them handing this food out at this location, it’s a plus for the community.”

The city’s zoning department could announce a decision by the end of February.

