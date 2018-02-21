David Wise defends ski halfpipe title; Alex Ferreira wins silver

David Wise

After falling on his first run of the qualifying round, David Wise had to play it safe and use a very mellow run to get himself into the final.

After falling on his first two runs of the final, there was no playing it safe for the defending gold medalist.

Wise stuck to the game plan and landed the run he wanted — a run that featured double corks spun in four different directions — on his third and final attempt. It vaulted him into the lead with a 97.40 and earned him his second consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Wise was joined on the podium by U.S. teammate Alex Ferreira and New Zealand’s Nico Porteous.

