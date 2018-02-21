Dayton Auto Show gives preview of event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Dayton Auto Show is driving into town Wednesday.

The auto show will have several 2018 and 2019 vehicles on display as well as games and events.

Tickets will be six dollars in advanced and eight dollars at the door.

The hours for the Dayton Auto show are listed below:

  • Thursday, February 22 from noon to 9:00 p.m.
  • Friday, February 23 from noon to 9:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 24 from 10:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, February 25 from 10:00 a..m. – 6:00 p.m.

To buy tickets or to see more information about this event, click here.

Dayton Auto Show Preview

