Dayton City Commissioner Joey Williams resigns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City Commissioner Joey Williams said he is stepping down from his position during a city commissioner meeting Wednesday.

Willams said he accepted a promotion from his job at Key Bank and said his new responsibilities would not allow him to fulfill his position as a city commissioner.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is expected to host a meeting Friday and to talk about a special election for the upcoming vacant seat.

Williams thanked the community for allowing him to be a city commissioner. Watch the emotional video here:

Williams’ last day on the city commission will be Friday, February 23.

