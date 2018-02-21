Engineers say flooding unlikely for Great Miami River

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Rains this week could lead to rising river levels, but engineers say the chance of the Great Miami River flooding is minimal.

As of Wednesday morning, the Miami Conservancy District estimated the river level to be 3 to 4 feet above normal levels for this time of year, though

“Most years we experience something like this and the system has performed very well for a very long time,” said Kurt Rinehart, chief engineer at the Miami Conservancy District.

A system of 5 dams, levees and other river channel improvements was implemented shortly after the 1913 flood. It can withstand up to 14 inches of rain within three days, which is well above the 10 inches that sparked the historic flooding almost a century ago.

Rinehart said the system has provided reliable flood protection since it was created and he expects this spring to be no different.

“The water will stay in the river where it’s supposed to be and affect the downtown ares and the neighborhoods in all of the cities along the river, from Piqua to Hamilton,” Rinehart said.

The engineer explained that the system operates on its own, but staff is constantly monitoring water levels and inspecting for issues at dams and levees.

