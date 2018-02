NEW YORK (NBC News) — The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association confirmed Billy Graham has died, according to NBC News.

Graham, born in 1918, has preached to more people in live audiences than anyone else in history, according to BillyGraham.org, at nearly 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories.

Graham founded the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) in 1950, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., until relocating to Charlotte, N.C., in 2003.

Graham was 99 years old.