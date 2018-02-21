Flyers rally to beat Billikens

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated Saint Louis by a score of 53-50 on Tuesday night at UD Arena. Trey Landers led the Flyers in scoring with 13 points and added eight rebounds, which also marked a team high. Kostas Antetokounmpo joined Landers in double-figures scoring with 12 points, which tied a career high.

The win improves Dayton’s record to 13-14 overall and 7-8 in the Atlantic 10, while Saint Louis drops to 15-13 with a 8-7 mark in conference play.

Darrell Davis surpassed previous teammate Charles Cooke for career individual scoring with seven points on the night to bring his career total to 960 points.

FIRST HALF

By the first time out, Dayton led Saint Louis, 8-6. Jaylen Crutcher and Trey Landers both had three points each, while Darrell Davis added two points.

Saint Louis had a 11-2 run to take its first lead of the game at 20-11 with 6:20 to play in the half.

Aaron Hines made a 3-pointer for Saint Louis with time expiring in the first half to give the Billikens a 29-20 lead heading into the break.

Dayton tied its lowest-scoring first half of the season with 20 points, tying the Flyers first half output against Mississippi State on Dec. 3

SECOND HALF

Saint Louis scored the first four points of the half to extend its lead to 13, its largest of the game, with 18:09 to play in the second half.

The Flyers tied up the score at 37-37 off a Trey Landers jump shot with 10:37 left in the game, which was the first of five tied scores in a six-minute span. The game was also tied with both teams having scores of 39, 41, 43 and 45.

Jordan Davis knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:41 to play to break the long streak of tied scores and give Dayton a 48-45 lead, its first since the 11:55 mark in the first half.

The Flyers did not relinquish the lead after the 3-pointer from Davis.

Dayton held a stronger defense to the second half, holding Saint Louis to 38.5% shooting in the second frame, compared to the Billikens 50.0% shooting in the opening half.

KEY STATS

Darrell Davis surpassed former teammate Charles Cooke in career scoring and is now just 40 points away from being a member of the 1,000 points club.

Kostas Antetokuonmpo’s 12 points tied a career-high mark, matching his scoring output against Akron on Nov. 25, and marking his first game in double-figures scoring in 16 contests (Dec. 6 vs. Tennessee Tech).

Trey Landers led Dayton in both scoring and rebounds on the night with 13 points and eight boards.

It is the second-consecutive game for Landers leading Dayton in scoring after he set a new career high with 26 points vs. Fordham on Feb. 17

Jalen Crutcher led the Flyers with nine assists, falling just short of his career high of 10, which he set against VCU on Jan. 12

Dayton held Saint Louis without a 3-point field goal in the second half, with the Billikens shooting 0-5 from behind the arc in the second half.

The Flyers were able to cut their turnovers in half during the second half with just four giveaways in the second frame. Dayton had eight turnovers in the first half, including five in a three-minute stretch near the end of the opening period.

Saint Louis struggled from the free throw line on the night, shooting only 4-10 (40%) from the charity stripe.

UP NEXT

Dayton will face off with A-10 leader No. 18 Rhode Island on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. on the road in Kingston, R.I.