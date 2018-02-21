Gun stances of Ohio governor candidates run the gamut

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Want a governor who’s all-in on gun rights? How about one who supports a complete ban on assault-type weapons?

In politically diverse Ohio, candidates’ responses to the deadly Florida school shooting have run the gamut.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor reasserted her support for the 2nd Amendment and said more “trained, law-abiding citizens” should be carrying guns on school campuses.

GOP Attorney General Mike DeWine focused on schoolchildren’s safety. He supported beefing up background checks and the state’s threat-detection center, but stopped short of supporting additional restrictions on gun sales.

Democratic former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich rallied for Ohio to ban assault-type weapons statewide.

Democrat Richard Cordray’s plan included banning sales of bump stocks, creating local gun trafficking task forces and appointing a “gun violence prevention czar.”

