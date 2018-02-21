Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin in contention for combined medal

Lindsey Vonn

Standings after the first run

1. Lindsey Vonn (USA)
2. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) +.74 seconds
3. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) +.77 seconds

Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin are entered in the same race for the first time at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. 

Vonn, a two-time Olympic downhill medalist, is in first place after the downhill run of the combined event, .74 seconds ahead of Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel.

Shiffrin sits in sixth place, 1.98 seconds behind Vonn, but the 2014 Olympic slalom champion could make up time in the slalom run.

The skiers will return to the snow at 1 a.m. ET for the slalom run of the combined event. The times from the two runs are added together, and the fastest total time determines the winner.

Watch live here:

