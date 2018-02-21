Local students host walkout in support of Florida students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local students held a walkout to support the students in Florida who saw a gunman open fire into a high school February 14 and killed 17 people.

READ MORE: Sheriff: 17 dead in Florida school shooting

The students at Dayton Regional STEM School held a moment of silence for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School victims, held signs and placed flowers and stuff animals next to the flag pole.

Across the nation, several students have hosted ‘walkouts’ or ‘die-ins’ to support put gun control and the students in Florida.

