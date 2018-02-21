Local students walk out the classroom in support of Florida shooting victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at Dayton Regional STEM School staged a walkout, Wednesday afternoon, in support of the victims of last week’s Florida school shooting.

Holding signs reading “STEM stands with Douglas” and “DRSS Walkout”, students at Dayton Regional Stem walked out of the classrooms and onto their front lawn.

The students arranged balloons and laid out flowers and stuffed animals, in remembrance of the lives who were lost – and in support of the survivors, left behind.

Student Huthayfa Usman helped organize the demonstration.

“This event is strictly non-political,” he said. “The students decided that we really wanted to stand up for our fellow students, teachers, and staff that fell that day. We want to pay a tribute to those 17 people.”

Exactly one week ago, a gunman opened fire inside a Florida high school. Seventeen people were killed and several others injured.

In the days that followed, students around the county have come together in solidarity.

Usman said: “There’s about 178 schools doing this today so we’re proud to be one of them.”

Another student, Molly King added: “After we meet at the flagpole, we’re going to meet and talk about how our students feel about it… How they feel about the victims.”

The students planned today’s rally with the support of school administrators.

Superintendent Robin Fisher said some students walked out during their lunch breaks, others did have class – but it was all approved by teachers.

“I’m so proud of our student body. I’m in awe of what they do and how much they care,” Fisher said.

“This was completely supported by administration. We knew it was coming. We were able to plan with them, effectively so we could plan for safety and for just a really smooth operation, the entire thing that happened today. So no there’s no consequences for students at all.”