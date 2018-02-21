Man sentenced for role in murder of Middletown woman

By Published:
Mug shot of Curtis Burdette, Jr.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man found guilty in connection with the death of a Middletown woman will spend more than 20 years in prison.

Judge Steven Dankof on Wednesday sentenced Curtis Burdette on multiple charges related to the shooting death of Brittany Russell.

Burdette was previously found guilty on involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. Dankof sentenced Burdette as follows:

  • Involuntary Manslaughter – 11 years – 5 years post-release monitoring
  • Kidnapping – 11 years
  • Tampering with Evidence – 36 months.

Burdette will serve all of the sentences consecutively. He will get credit for more than 700 days already served since his arrest.

Burdette’s co-defendant, Brandon Carr, has also been found guilty of multiple charges, including murder, kidnapping and child endangering in Russell’s death.

Russell was found shot to death inside her car in a parking lot on Free Pike on February 10, 2016. Her 6-month-old daugther was alive in the backseat.

U.S. Marshals arrested Carr shortly after the shooting in February of 2016.

Carr will be sentenced on March 8th.

