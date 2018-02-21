Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office provides vacation house checks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Vacation is a time to relax and unwind from a normal routine but do you worry about the safety of your home when you leave for some time away?

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office provides a vacation house check service for residents who plan to leave their house but want to make sure their home is safe.

Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer says he wants residents in the community to feel safe and secure.

This service provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is free and available to residents in these areas:

Clayton

Clay Township

Dayton

Germantown

German Township

Harrison Township

Jefferson Township

Miami Township

Miamisburg

Phillipsburg

Perry Township

Trotwood

Washington Township

Click here to view the online Vacation House Check form and here for questions about this service.

