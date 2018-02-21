Norway wins men’s team pursuit gold

Norway have won their first team pursuit gold medal after defeating South Korea.

Norway shocked the gold medal favorite Dutch team in the semifinal, breaking the Olympic record. Dutch skater Jan Blokhuijsen appeared to suffer a minor skate malfunction in the second to last lap of their semifinal against Norway that slowed the team down. 

Following Norway on the podium are South Korea and the Netherlands.

South Korea trailed throughout the semifinal to New Zealand, but rallied in the final lap to win the matchup.

The U.S. competed in the Final D, sealing last place in the event. 

10,000m bronze medalist, Nicola Tumolero (ITA), suffered an injury following the C Final and had to receive medical attention. 

