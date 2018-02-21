Parents at Dayton Public Schools weigh-in on ‘right-sizing’ district

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With 3 weeks until we learn which Dayton Public Schools might close, parents are weighing-in.

Wednesday night, two separate meetings were held at both Edwin Joel Brown Middle School and Wogaman Middle School. Parents had the chance to share their concerns one-on-one with acting Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli.

Concerned parents took action Wednesday night and brainstormed solutions to right-size Dayton Public Schools.

Jordan: “How do you feel after tonight’s meeting?”

Martin: “Pretty good and confident. They actually acted like they wanted to hear what us parents are so concerned about.”

Sarah Martin–who has a 7th grader at Edwin Joel Brown Middle School–came to Wednesday night’s meeting because she’s worried a closing could impact how her daughter gets to school.

“My children are closer to here,” Martin said. “I refuse to bus my child all the way to the other side of town. If I don’t have the gas to go get her how is she going to get home.”

Transportation is one of the factors the district is considering before deciding which schools to close. They’re also looking at enrollment and repair costs. Currently, Edwin Joel Brown Middle School can hold up to nearly 800 students, but only has about 300 enrolled. It also needs about $115,000 in repairs. It’s a small price to pay compared to the $1.4 million in repairs needed at some other schools.

“I would like for it to stay open,” Cathy Armstrong said. “Because I have other grand kids that would be coming to this school and I live close.”

Armstrong’s granddaughter attends Wogaman Middle School–another school at risk of closing. She hopes it stays open despite being just 30 percent full.

“I hope that they keep it open,” Armstrong said. “And put more students in here.”

Going forward, Acting Superintdent Elizabeth Lolli says she wants more parents to get involved.

“I wish there were more parents who were attending,” Lolli said. “But we welcome any number that we get.”

There were about a dozen parents who showed up at Wogman Middle School and about 2 dozen that came to Edwin Joel Brown Middle School.

They district plans to present their final proposal to school board on March 15th detailing which schools they think should close.