Parents raise concerns about Dayton schools “right-sizing”

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public School parents are sounding off as some of the district’s buildings are in jeopardy of closing.

Parents brought up their concerns about the “right-sizing” of the district at Tuesday night’s Dayton school board meeting. This comes after the task force met earlier in the day Tuesday for the final time before members will present their recommendations about decreased enrollment and underused buildings to the school board.

READ MORE: Dayton schools task force concludes official business

Parents are worried what proposed closings will mean for their children. Many are asking the district to rethink.

“As a resident, I am opposed to closing any of the schools because I know through experience when you lose something how hard it is to get it back,” said one concerned parent.

Acting Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli says she expects a final decision in March.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.