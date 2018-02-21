Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Springfield Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Spring Street, near Chestnut Avenue. The vehicle ended up in the median between Spring Street and N. Limestone Street.

Police say the driver was ejected in the crash.

The man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, and would possibly be transferred to Miami Valley Hospital by ambulance due to the severity of his injuries.

Police shut down Spring Street from Chestnut Avenue to Mount Vernon Avenue in both directions to investigate the crash and clear the scene.

The Springfield Traffic Investigative Division is at the scene.

Authorities are investigating if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

