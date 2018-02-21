Police urge drivers to be careful on slick roads

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – With freezing rain expected to start overnight in parts of the Miami Valley, police are urging drivers to be extra careful during the Thursday morning commute.

The conditions are expected to be quite different from the warm, sunny weather earlier this week in the Miami Valley. Sgt. Scott Mullen of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said that is why he is especially concerned about drivers possibly dealing with icy roads during the morning commute.

“They’re used to driving in good weather, and now it’s going to go backwards on us,” Sgt. Mullen said.

He said drivers should keep in mind that wet roads may be frozen Thursday morning and covered with black ice.

“Watch for any kind of standing water on the roadway, anything that may form to ice, anything that would obscure your view,” Sgt. Mullen said.

Being careful also means taking your time and leaving enough following distance from the car in front of you, Sgt. Mullen said, adding that his deputies will also be taking those precautions.

“I just tell my guys to drive slow, be cautious of the weather, be cautious of other drivers,” he said. “We have to share the roadway with everybody. Not everybody uses good sense sometimes, and we have to all be aware of that.”

Police also encourage drivers to look out for vehicles pulled over on the side of the road and give them plenty of room.