Reigning world champion Marcel Hirscher loses control in slalom

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Marcel Hirscher

Standings from the first run

1. Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway)
2. Andre Myhrer (Sweden) + 0.21 seconds
3. Victor Muffat-Jeandet (France) + 0.62 seconds

Austria’s Marcel Hirscher, the reigning world champion and 2014 Olympic silver medalist, missed a gate and skied out in his opening slalom run at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Bode Miller, NBC’s Alpine skiing analyst and a six-time Olympic medalist, called Hirscher’s mistake “one of the biggest upsets in this Games.”

Slalom features two runs. The times are added together, and the fastest total time determines the winner.

The second run is scheduled for 11:30 p.m. ET. Watch live here:

