Remembering Billy Graham

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – One of the world’s best known faith leaders passed away Wednesday at his home in North Carolina.

Billy Graham died at the age of 99.

Throughout his life, millions turned out worldwide to hear Graham preach at his crusades.

Graham got his start as the first full-time speaker at Youth For Christ.

Dr. Dan DeWitt from Cedarville University says Graham soon became a figurehead for Christianity.

“That’s really how Billy Graham became so famous. By speaking at large youth rallies that spilled over from north America into Western Europe as well. He literally traveled around the world with Youth for Christ,” said Dr. DeWitt.

Graham touched millions of lives. Among them. was Associate Pastor Mark Goins from Newspring Church in Springboro.

Pastor Goins was part of a crusade lead by Graham back in 1999.

“There was just that expectation of here’s a man who has lived it. His whole life he has spoke for Him and you wanted to hear what we had to say,” said Goins.

Dr. DeWitt says Graham stands alongside some of the greats.

“Billy Graham was very different than CS Lewis. But In a similar vein, he had a simple message and he wasn’t concerned about who was on the platform with him,” said DeWitt.

Graham stood on some very important platforms with some important people. Graham stood shoulder to shoulder with 12 presidents. Even providing advice to some.

“That is pretty incredible. Knowing that he could lead such men in spiritual manners and impact their life that way,” said Pastor Shannon Wooten.

Pastor Wooten believes Graham lived his life with the upmost integrity.

“He put a system together to where he made sure he was accountable. He was never left alone when he traveled. He always had someone with him to give account of his time. I believe he wanted to practice what he preached,” said Wooten.

Goins says he’s happy that Graham can finally reunite with his wife and his father.

“He is extremely happy. No doubt about it. It’s so important to preach it and also live it the way he did,” said Goins.

