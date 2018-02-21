Student arrested on assault charges after attacking another teen

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A West Carrollton High School student is facing assault charges after police say he punched another student in the face.

The mother of the victim now says she’s filing a lawsuit against the school district, claiming they didn’t do enough to protect her son.

Jennifer Davis says her son, Aaron, was attacked earlier this month at a basketball game.

She said she withdrew Aaron from school, Tuesday.

It was all documented by police. Reports say: a teen “stood up and shoved [Aaron] Davis Jr and… punch him in the face”

“We were absolutely taken off guard, we never expected something like that to happen to Aaron,” Davis said. “The whole ordeal has been frustrating and hurtful.”

Davis and her husband were in the stands watching.

They say 16-year-old Aaron, who’s on the basketball team, got into an argument with his teammate – also 16 – who was arrested at the game on assault charges.

Davis claims her son began receiving threatening text messages from other students after the attack.

She says the school hasn’t done enough to guarantee his security.

“They have been absolutely negligent in taking any part in keeping my child safe,” Davis said. “As well as, they’ve been intentionally indifferent to assisting him in any way.”

Davis claimed some school officials have been condescending and haven’t returned calls or emails.

She said she had no choice but to pull Aaron out of school.

“My son is devastated,” Davis said. “He is not going to school. He’s not playing basketball. He’s not out driving his car with his friends. He’s home because of this.”

Davis says she’s consulted with an attorney and is working on a lawsuit against the school district, claiming negligence.

In a statement, school superintendent Dr. Andrea Townsend acknowledged the assault and the charges being filed against a student.

“This incident is currently being investigated in accordance with school policies, and appropriate disciplinary actions were taken,” Townsend said.

“Our District takes all issues very seriously, and is constantly teaching and reminding our students to be respectful of others in all their interactions. We regret that sometimes students engage in misconduct that hurts others, and we will always strive to eliminate these incidents from occurring.”