Teacher accused of having sex with students ruled competent to stand trial

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former substitute teacher accused of having sex with students will stand trial on sexual battery chargers.

A judge ruled Madeline Marx competent to stand trial at a hearing Wednesday morning.

Judge Steven Dankof issued that ruling after reviewing Marx’s psychiatric evaluation.

Marx had previously pleaded not guilty to two felony sexual battery charges.

The 23-year-old was arrested November 8, 2017 at Kettering Fairmont High School after several students told the principal the substitute teacher might be having inappropriate relationships.

In a report from Kettering Police, two underage male students detailed sexual encounters with Marx. One said the teacher gave him oral sex in the parking lot of a Big Lotts in July and another said he had intercourse with Marx in a car parked behind a Kettering apartment complex.

She also admitted to sending one of the students nude photos on Snapchat and Instagram.

Marx pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery in Kettering Municipal Court in mid-November. She was later indicted by a grand jury in Montgomery County Court.

Thursday, Marx again pleaded not guilty to similar sexual battery charges. Each of the two counts carries a one to five year prison sentence.

As a condition of release from police custody, she is required to live with a family member.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office says Marx was a substitute teacher for both Kettering and Oakwood schools.

She has no previous criminal record.

Judge Dankoff set the next hearing prior to Marx’s trial for next week.

