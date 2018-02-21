TEDxDayton looking for speakers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Are you interested in giving a speak at the TEDxDayton event in October?

Organizers for the sixth TEDxDayton invite people with any interest to speak at this event to apply.

“We chose a theme that reflects a new era for TEDxDayton,” said event Co-Chair John Owen. “We’ve had five strong years, and as we go into our next five, we’re looking for creative ways to change and improve the experience for the audience, while paying tribute to the ideas, speakers and spirit of the events we’ve had up till this year.”

The theme for event is “SHIFT” and the TED Talk will take place October 12 at the Victoria Theater.

“We look for speakers who can teach and inspire, and who will still have people talking as they leave the theater,” said Cory Owen, who is co-chairing this year’s speakers committee along with Brenden Wynn and Chelley Seibert. “Over the years, we’ve seen and heard some remarkable talks at the Victoria, and we look forward to providing this opportunity to a new class of speakers.”

The application deadline is March 30.

For more information or to apply to be speaker, click here.

