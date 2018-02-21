(NBC NEWS) – Toy makers show off the next generation of toys at the New York toy fair and this year, they look more like high tech gadgets.
2 NEWS Today Anchor John Seibel is working for you with how toys and games are getting smarter.
(NBC NEWS) – Toy makers show off the next generation of toys at the New York toy fair and this year, they look more like high tech gadgets.
2 NEWS Today Anchor John Seibel is working for you with how toys and games are getting smarter.
WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
Advertisement