Tree falls on power lines, knocks out power in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A tree fell on power and phone lines in Jefferson Township, knocking out power to several customers.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the tree fell on the lines around 6 a.m. Wednesday on Forney Road near Huffman Road.

The DP&L outage map shows 87 customers without service in the area.

A worker at the scene says DP&L would be out just after 8 a.m. to make cut power to the lines so the tree could be removed and repairs could be made.

A sheriff’s deputy says wind likely brought down the tree. There were no injuries.

Forney Road is closed at Huffman in both directions until the tree and lines are removed.

