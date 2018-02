HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – At least 15 businesses are closed after workers in the area hit a gas line which caused a major gas leak.

According to officials, construction crews working in the area hit the gas line on Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights and the road has been closed between Old Troy Pike and Brandt Pike.

Everyone in those businesses has been evacuated.

