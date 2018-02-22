Andre Myhrer wins slalom gold, Marcel Hirscher loses control

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Marcel Hirscher

Gold: Andre Myhrer (Sweden)
Silver: Ramon Zenhaeusern (Switzerland)
Bronze: Michael Matt (Austria)

Sweden’s Andre Myhrer won the Olympic slalom gold medal Thursday in PyeongChang, finishing .34 seconds faster than Switzerland’s Ramon Zenhaeusern.

Marcel Hirscher, the reigning world champion who was considered the pre-race favorite, missed a gate and skied out in the first of the two slalom runs.

Bode Miller, NBC’s Alpine skiing analyst and a six-time Olympic medalist, called Hirscher’s mistake “one of the biggest upsets in this Games.”

The next—and final—Alpine skiing race is the team event, which is scheduled for Friday at 9 p.m. ET. The event is making its Olympic debut in PyeongChang.

Watch live here:

