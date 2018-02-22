Bible apps for your smartphone

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This is one of the most religious times of the year with many looking to expand their own insight and knowledge about religion.

The Bible App continues to be one of the top reference apps offering more than 1,000 bible versions in hundreds of languages.

You can add verse images, highlights, bookmarks, and public or private notes.

There are audio options and social media sharing, too.

The app is free for iOS, Android, and Amazon Kindle.

For youngsters, there’s Bible App for Kids.

It uses interactive adventures and animation to help children explore the big stories of the bible.

The overall intent is to help kids remember what they learn and begin what the developer calls a lifelong love of God’s word.

The app is free for iOS, Android, and Amazon Kindle.

Jesus Calling offers a more personalized feel, delivering words of hope, guidance, and peace within scripture.

Search by keyword, date, or topic. Share excerpts on social media sites and keep notes for each daily devotional.

The app is $9.99 for iOS and $10.99 for Android.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s