Car, DPD cruiser windows broken on I-35

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police say someone used a slingshot to break windows on I-35 west.

It happened Wednesday night just as rush hour ended.

This incident didn’t just happen once, but twice. A car and Dayton DPD cruiser were hit.

2 NEWS caught up with a 83-year-old man who when it happened, thought he or his son-in-law might of been shot.

“Just before we got to the Main Street exit..bam!” said the victim, who wants to be anonymous.

The man says he was headed to UD Arena from Greene County with his son-in-law.

“He turned around. He seen the little hole in the window. He said we have been shot,” said the victim.

“We started looking around to see if we had been shot,” the victim added.

Police soon arrived and told the man they had a similar incident happen to a DPD cruiser on 35.

DPD found a small steel pellet in the back of their cruiser.

In their report, DPD believes the pellet came from a slingshot.

There are no leads and it’s highly recommended that people do not play with slingshots on the interstate.