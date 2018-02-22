Dayton auto parts store robbed at gunpoint

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An auto parts store in Dayton was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.

Police were called to the Autozone store at in the 3800 block of West Third Street near Gettysburg Avenue around 10:30 am Thursday after a reported armed robbery.

Officials say men with guns robbed the store.

It is not know how many people entered the store or what was taken.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest breaking news