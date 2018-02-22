DPS holds community meeting about ‘right-sizing’ district

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The community is weighing-in on the possibility of several Dayton schools closing due to low enrollment.

Thursday night was the first time the community as a whole got to voice their concerns about the possible school closings. Community members and parents 2 NEWS spoke with say they’re most concerned about how the closings could impact busing and how their child gets to and from school.

Dozens of community members came together Thursday night at Meadowdale Pre-K thru 6 School, sharing ideas and concerns about DPS’ plan to ‘right-size’ the district.

“I was hoping that it would be informative,” Dayton resident Frederick Cox said. “So as I sat at my focus group one of the things that I experienced was a lot of misinformation. A lot of hypotheticals.”

Cox says he came to Thursday night’s meeting to get a clearer picture of the district’s plan, but says he’s leaving disappointed, unable to get his questions answered.

At this time, the district isn’t saying which should will close.

“I was really hoping that this would be an opportunity for the community to get the true answers,” Cox said. “So we could spread the real answers and the truth so that where the disappointment lies.”

In December, the district identified the following 9 schools as buildings with enrollment below 45 percent:

Meadowdale High School

Meadowdale Elementary School

Rosa Parks Preschool

Wogaman Middle School

Dayton Boys Preparatory Academy

Innovative Learning Academy

Westwood Elementary School

World of Wonder Elementary School

Edwin Joel Brown Middle School

Thursday night, parents, like, Twanisha Harris spoke up, worried about how the school closings will impact busing.

“The commute is going to be even longer,” Harris said. “The wait time where they have to wait for the bus is going to be even longer.”

Cox has the same questions as Harris. He hopes the district hears feedback from the community after they submit their proposal for which schools to close and before the board votes on it.

“I am hoping that when the recommendation comes from the Superintendent that it becomes public,” Cox said. “And then it would be smart for you to host a community meeting between the time in which you make the decision.”

The district will submit their proposal on which schools to close at the board meeting on March 15th. The board will then vote on it on it at the following meeting on March 22nd.