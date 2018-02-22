Experiencing the Olympics in Virtual Reality

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WCMH) — Virtual reality isn’t new technology, but what happens when you mix it with the Olympics?

While it doesn’t replace physically being at the Olympics, virtual reality can offer you a chance to experience the games in 3D.

“We’ve been doing a series called ‘Be the Athlete’ where we position cameras on our athletes. To allow a viewer to put themselves in the shoes of an athlete and actually experience what they’re seeing,” said Matt Millington with the Olympic Broadcast Services.

From VR speed skating, to VR bobsled, you can experience an Olympic event. But is it realistic?

“VR is still in its early stages. I think we’re getting there. I wouldn’t like to say that you really are transported into the thick of action,” said Millington.

At the International Broadcast Centre at the Pyeongchang Games, there’s a digital showroom where you can play with a lot of new technological toys.

“What we’re offering here in Pyeongchang is one live sport per day. And we are also offering highlights from extra sports per day,” said Millington.

There are a total of six cameras for each live broadcast, and it takes 40 people to provide the service to the public. Oh, and there’s an app for it.

“Our intention is the viewer is always able to see the coverage of the games in context,” Millington said.