Lockdown lifted at Fairborn High School

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A lockdown has been lifted at Fairborn High School.

School officials say the Fairborn Police Department recommended the lockdown.

Police made the recommendation because of various threats on social media circulating the in past 24 hours.

School officials say the lockdown went into effect at 7:30 and ended at 7:45 a.m. Thursday after police checked the building.

There were no reports of incidents at the school and school officials stress the lockdown was a precautionary measure.

