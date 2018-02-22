Gold at last: U.S. scores third-period equalizer, wins in shootout

The United States erased the horrors of past performances with a shootout win against Canada to capture the gold medal.

Emily Pfalzer scored in the second inning, Amanda Kessel in the fourth and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson finished the job in the sixth as the U.S. won for the first time since the ’98 Nagano games. Kelly Pannek took advantage of a poor Canadian line change and found No. 7 waiting at the opposition’s blue line.

Monique Lamoureux-Morando knotted the score at two at 13:39 of the third period to force overtime. Kelly Pannek took advantage of a poor Canadian line change and found No. 7 waiting at the opposition’s blue line.

Hilary Knight scored her second of the tournament to open up the scoring at 19:35 of the first period. Knight redirected Sidney Morin’s shot to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead on its third power play of the first 20 minutes.

Haley Irwin batted a puck out of midair to tie the game 1-1 two minutes into the middle frame. Blayre Turnbull sent a fluttering puck toward the net, and a crashing Irwin was able to tip it just enough to get past Maddie Rooney.

Canada’s captain Marie-Philip Poulin gave her team a 2-1 lead when her wrist shot found twine at 6:55 of the second period. Meghan Agosta found Poulin in the slot as the captain tallied her fifth goal in her third gold-medal game appearance. 

 

