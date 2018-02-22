Gold for Team USA Women’s Hockey

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – For the third Olympic games in a row, women’s hockey has come down to Team USA versus Team Canada.

In fact, our neighbors to the north have won four consecutive gold medals. The last women’s gold for Team USA? Twenty years ago.

This one was a fantastic game. From the start, the crowd from both countries was into this game and the play on the ice was intense and physical.

Team USA would strike first but Canada would respond with two goals in the second.

The red, white and blue had the equalizer in the third period, meaning it was time for 20 more minutes of hockey.

Overtime saw a very offensive Team USA but Canada’s goalie was fantastic in the game. After overtime, the teams were still knotted up at 2. So, in international play, we go to a five-goal penalty style shootout. Both teams getting one goal, so we add a sixth shot and on the stick of Jocelyne Lamoureux, Team USA is up one. And then the American Goalie Maddie Rooney, only 20-years-old with the stop of her life. Team USA is golden again.

In addition to 20 years without a gold medal in women’s hockey, this day is also 38 years removed from the “Miracle on Ice” and wow what a moment to be there!

