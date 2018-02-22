Greene Co. making progress in flu epidemic

Related Coverage Flu shot only 36 percent effective, making bad year worse

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – With the flu epidemic sweeping the nation, Greene County health officials say they’re making progress in the ongoing battle.

Officials say they’re seeing a slight decrease in flu hospitalizations.

So far, there have been 188 hospitalizations in Greene County reported to the Ohio Department of Health.

If you do catch the flu, officials say early detection and anti-viral drugs are key in overcoming the sickness.

“The anti-virals that are on the market right now seem to be having an affect on the virus itself and seems to be able to short the flu and the time that you’re sick if it’s caught early enough,” said Laurie Fox with the Greene County Health Department. “So if you can get that anti-viral medication in you within two days of your system, you can see the length of sickness shortened in comparison if you did not have the anti-virals.”

Greene County health officials project its flu season will extend into May because of the severity of this year’s epidemic.