Hockey’s Three Stars from Day 13 at the Olympics

NBC Olympics.com Published:

NBC Olympics staff will select three stars to spotlight special performers from each day’s competition.

 

FIRST STAR

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, United States: The highly-skilled forward pulled off quite the deke to help the Americans win the gold medal against the Canadians. She skated in, deked to the left and somehow pulled the puck back to her forehand before tucking it safely away in the back of the net.  After not shooting in the first five rounds, head coach Robb Stauber sent No. 17 onto the ice instead of choosing a player that already scored—a bold move that paid big dividends for the United States.

 

SECOND STAR

Maddie Rooney, United States: The 20-year-old goaltender made several key saves, including a diving stop in the first period to keep the score level. All told, she stopped 29 shots and four of the six shooters she faced in the nerve-wracking, elongated shootout. Despite it being her first Olympic experience, the net minder played with poise and helped guide her team to the gold medal.

“Hopefully it’s a springboard in women’s hockey,” Rooney said of the historic victory.

 

THIRD STAR

Amanda Kessel, United States: Trailing by a goal in the bottom half of the fourth round of the shootout, Kessel knew what her team needed. She skated in confidently and fired a wrist shot into the top corner to knot the shootout score. 

 

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s