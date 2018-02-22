Hockey’s Three Stars from Day 13 at the Olympics

NBC Olympics staff will select three stars to spotlight special performers from each day’s competition.

FIRST STAR

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, United States: The highly-skilled forward pulled off quite the deke to help the Americans win the gold medal against the Canadians. She skated in, deked to the left and somehow pulled the puck back to her forehand before tucking it safely away in the back of the net. After not shooting in the first five rounds, head coach Robb Stauber sent No. 17 onto the ice instead of choosing a player that already scored—a bold move that paid big dividends for the United States.

SECOND STAR

Maddie Rooney, United States: The 20-year-old goaltender made several key saves, including a diving stop in the first period to keep the score level. All told, she stopped 29 shots and four of the six shooters she faced in the nerve-wracking, elongated shootout. Despite it being her first Olympic experience, the net minder played with poise and helped guide her team to the gold medal.

“Hopefully it’s a springboard in women’s hockey,” Rooney said of the historic victory.

THIRD STAR

Amanda Kessel, United States: Trailing by a goal in the bottom half of the fourth round of the shootout, Kessel knew what her team needed. She skated in confidently and fired a wrist shot into the top corner to knot the shootout score.