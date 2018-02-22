Local business featured in Ohio Business Profile Program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Secretary of State Jon Husted selected one local business in the Miami Valley to be featured in February’s Ohio Business Profile Program.

A representative from the Husted’s Office visited Twist Cupcakery and presented the business with a certificate as the highlighted business for the month.

The Secretary of State declared February as “Minority-Owned Business” Month in order to highlight businesses across the state.

You can find Twist Cupcakery on 25 South Saint Clair Street in Dayton.

For more information about this business, you can visit their website here.

