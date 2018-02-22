Most Wanted: Can you help find these people?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Crime Stoppers and the Montgomery County SOFAST team are asking for your help identify and locate these people.

Ollie Arnold

Ollie Arnold is wanted by Dayton PD for multiple felony trafficking of drugs warrants, a felony weapons under disability warrant and a felony engaging in corrupt activity warrant.

Rand

Randy Heard

Randy Heard is wanted by Dayton PD for felonious assault, felony weapons under disability warrant, felony probation violation involving drug possession and multiple misdemeanor traffic warrants.

Keith Byrd

Keith Byrd is wanted by Dayton PD for a felonious assault warrant.

All three of these individuals have a history of violence and are being sought by our SOFAST Marshall Taskforce.

Ashley Hackworth

Ashley Hackworth is wanted for felony probation violation in Montgomery County stemming from felony drug possession charges and felony receiving stolen property.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals you are urged to call 937-222-STOP or 1-800-637-5735.

