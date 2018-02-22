Parts of the Miami Valley under a flood watch

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Parts of the Miami Valley will be under a flood watch until Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The following counties will be under the flood watch:

Clark

Greene

Montgomery

Preble

The NWS sent out a tweet and said more rain is headed our way and flooding is expected to continue on the Ohio River.

Flooding to continue on the Ohio River for the next week. More heavy rain on the way. pic.twitter.com/jJe3Dzpour — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 22, 2018

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says there will be several time where we could see heavy rain through Saturday night.

Jamie also says after the rain passes Sunday the dry weather should return next week.

