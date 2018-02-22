Parts of the Miami Valley under a flood watch

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Parts of the Miami Valley will be under a flood watch until Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
The following counties will be under the flood watch:
- Clark
- Greene
- Montgomery
- Preble
The NWS sent out a tweet and said more rain is headed our way and flooding is expected to continue on the Ohio River.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says there will be several time where we could see heavy rain through Saturday night.
Jamie also says after the rain passes Sunday the dry weather should return next week.
