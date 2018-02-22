Parts of the Miami Valley under a flood watch

By Published: Updated:

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Parts of the Miami Valley will be under a flood watch until Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The following counties will be under the flood watch:

  • Clark
  • Greene
  • Montgomery
  • Preble

The NWS sent out a tweet and said more rain is headed our way and flooding is expected to continue on the Ohio River.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says there will be several time where we could see heavy rain through Saturday night.

Jamie also says after the rain passes Sunday the dry weather should return next week.

READ MORE: What to do if your home floods

READ MORE: City clears storm drains to prevent flooding

Make sure to download our Storm Team 2 Weather App to see all of the up to date weather conditions. You can download it for free in the Apple store or Google Play store.

Click here to read more about flood safety tips.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s