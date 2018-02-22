Police establish assessment teams for threat investigations

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – As police investigate several threats made against local schools, authorities in Piqua say they establish threat assessment teams to determine the credibility of a threat.

Sidney High School was one of several schools across the Miami Valley with heightened security Thursday due to a threat, according to officials. Michelle Jones, who sends her daughter to the nearby middle school, said the administration notified parents quickly.

“Last night when I first saw the post, I was concerned, but they investigated, and I felt confident sending her to school,” Jones said.

Helping parents and students feel confident about safety is a big priority for local law enforcement.

“We get help from state sources, and we’ll really dig into somebody’s past,” said Bruce Jamison, Piqua police chief.

The first step for police is protecting the target of the threat, Jamison said. Extra patrols were recently added around Piqua Central Intermediate School after authorities say a threat was made by a 10-year-old boy, he added.

“Even if there’s no legitimacy to the complaint, people are just very scared,” Jamison said. “And so they appreciate seeing an officer in the area.”

After a threat is reported, investigators will establish a threat assessment team, which typically consists of law enforcement, mental health experts and members of the affected organization, such as school administrators, Jamison explained. They’ll discuss the threat and the person who made it to determine if it could be carried out or if any charges should be filed, he added.

“What do we know about them?” Jamison said. “Have they received mental health help in the past? Have they been arrested a dozen times or never been arrested in their entire life?”

As authorities investigate threats, Jamison urges members of the public to avoid putting information on social media that they haven’t heard firsthand since it may be false.

“Anything people can do to make sure they’re not repeating things that they don’t know firsthand on social media is going to help our investigation, and it’s going to help people feel safe,” he said.

Chief Jamison encourages people to call police if they’re aware of any threats that have been made.

The Piqua Police Department is working on establishing threat assessment teams at local churches, Jamison said.