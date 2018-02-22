Police look for man who allegedly stolen debit card

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a debit card and used it at two different gas stations.

Police say the debit card was used at the Shell Station on South Smithville Road and at the Speedway gas station on Huffman Avenue around 2:00 a.m. February 4.

This man is described as a black male between the ages of 25 and 35, six feet tall with a thin build and a thin goatee and wearing a distinct red and white plaid ‘trappers hat’.

If anyone recognizes this person or knows anything about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP or Dayton Police at 333-COPS.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.