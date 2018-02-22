President Trump congratulates US women’s hockey on gold

United States celebrates winning gold after the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – President Donald Trump has congratulated the U.S. women’s hockey team on winning Olympic gold.

Trump tweeted his congratulations Thursday “on behalf of an entire Nation.”

The American women defeated Canada 3-2 on Thursday to win the a gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games.

Canada had won the last four Olympic gold medals, including four years ago in Sochi, Russia, when the team rallied from a two-goal deficit to shock the Americans.

Trump has said little about the Olympics. He is sending Ivanka Trump, his daughter and senior White House adviser, to represent the U.S. at Sunday’s closing ceremony.

