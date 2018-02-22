Ryan’s Rebound: The story of Custer’s comeback

DAYTON (WDTN) – At 6-foot-7, Ryan Custer always could deliver a nice outside shot. Less than a year following a diving accident at a party in Oxford near Miami University’s campus, the Raiders sophomore forward is working for the biggest rebound of his life. Ryan’s mother Kim says, “I remember telling George on the way up to University Hospital that our lives are going to change forever.

Ryan’s road to recovery has taken him to hospitals in Chicago and Denver and along with surgeries, Ryan received an experimental stem cell injection. But just as on the court, sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way. Kim Custer says Ryan was supposed to be just the third person in the world to be injected in two locations with twenty million stem cells, but a technician accidentally diluted the injections and Ryan only received ten million stem cells.

Kim Custer adds, “I have a hard time forgiving that technician because what may have happened if Ryan would have gotten the full twenty million?” According to Ryan’s father, George Custer, “They never promised us anything. They told us if we could get one or two more levels. He’s at C-5 so if we could get to C-6 level which would be the wrists or C-7 level which would be the triceps. That’s a plus.”

While his team, the Wright State Raiders are enjoying a terrific season with more than twenty wins, Ryan Custer’s results in rehab come at a slower pace. Ryan adds, “I’m not progressing like I would want to. But you’ve got to stay positive and hope for the best.”

“He works very hard at everything we ask him to do even the stuff that at the time he thinks is impossible…”

Lesa Saunders is a staff occupational therapist at Cincinnati’s Good Samaritan Hospital. Lesa does see results and says, “He works very hard at everything we ask him to do even the stuff that at the time he thinks is impossible but maybe two weeks later, we’re able to do it. He has rolled his eyes a few times at me. But in the world of spinal cord injury, he’s really come further than I would have expected in this amount of time.”

Jeremy Ramage is a senior physical therapist at Good Samaritan Hospital who says Ryan’s attitude toward his situation is amazing. “From day one, Ryan has brought the attitude. He comes in, he does pretty much whatever we ask him to do even if it’s something new. Something we haven’t done before. Something that seems really challenging.

As a conditioned Division 1 college athlete, Ryan’s body is weakened but the bonds of family, faith and friendship have been strengthened. One example is Wright State senior guard Grant Benzinger. Grant graduated from Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ryan from Elder. If you know anything about high school sports in southwest Ohio, you know that’s a huge rivalry. Benzinger says as soon as Ryan Custer arrived on Wright State’s campus, the two became good friends. Says Benzinger, “I love him to death. He embodies toughness. I know he’s still fighting and he wants to be out there. We want him out there.”

Ryan’s #33 framed jersey hangs in the Raiders locker room at Wright State’s practice facility, Setzer Pavilion. He’s included in all of the team’s daily group chats. Ryan has attended several games this season and is in the locker room before and after each contest.

When players come out of games for a rest they walk to the end of the bench to receive a fist-bump from their teammate Custer. Ryan says while he loves that the Raiders are doing well this season, it’s tough to think he can’t be out on the court helping them. “Sitting there and Coach Nagy looks back and you’re just hoping he calls your name out.”

Wright State head Coach Scott Nagy says Ryan had a good chance to start this season and that while the team misses him on the floor, they really miss the fact that he’s not around on a daily basis. Nagy adds, “Life just does not go the way you want it to go all the time. How you respond to it is going to say everything.”

As a graduate transfer last season, Mike LaTulip played only one season with Custer, Ryan’s freshman year. Mike and Ryan have a tremendous bond. LaTulip sits on a stool next to Ryan so that they can discuss the games while in progress. Mike even travels to the Custer’s home on the west side of Cincinnati to watch the Raiders road games with Ryan.

According to LaTuilp, “He’s like a brother to me. He could have every excuse in the world to wake up and be down in the dumps and you see the way he carries himself every day given his situation. He’s positive. He keeps the same sense of humor he had. You know when you feel like you’re down in the dumps some days, you think about Ryan. You think about how he handles his situation and your problems seem much more minuscule.

While his road to gain the full use of his arms and legs remains long, Ryan, pardon the sports cliche’, is truly taking it one day at a time. “When you’ve got a whole community supporting you. You know that you just got to keep fighting and they’re never going to let you down and they’re never going to turn their backs on you. And it shows how many good people there are in the world.”

“I told him, I said I pray that I could take this from you, that I could take this paralysis for you, to give your life back and he goes Dad, I got a great life. I’m not going to cry about it, I’m going to get on with it.”

Ryan’s dad, George Custer, is brought to tears when he recalls the story of driving Ryan to medical treatments one day. Says Custer, “I told him, I said I pray that I could take this from you, that I could take this paralysis for you, to give your life back and he goes Dad, I got a great life. I’m not going to cry about it, I’m going to get on with it.”

To win a basketball game it takes a team, so too with life’s challenges. It’s clear that Ryan Custer’s loving family, friends and his Elder and Wright State teammates are an important part of not only his recovery but his life. His medical care team is equally championship caliber.

In this game of life, Ryan has remarkable teammates that remind us that indeed, true strength resides not so much in the body but in the spirit.