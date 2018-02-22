Semi tangled in wires in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi was tangled up in power lines as it tried to turn the corner of a road in Germantown Thursday.

According to Regional Dispatch, this incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 4 and Weaver Road.

Officials said the trailer of the semi got caught in the power line as it was turning the corner.

No one was hurt.

