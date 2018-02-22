Semi tangled in wires in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi was tangled up in power lines as it tried to turn the corner of a road in Germantown Thursday.

According to Regional Dispatch, this incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 4 and Weaver Road.

Officials said the trailer of the semi got caught in the power line as it was turning the corner.

No one was hurt.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.