Serwa, Phelan continue Canada’s dominance of women’s ski cross

Canadian skiers Kelsey Serwa and Brittany Phelan took the top spots in women’s ski cross at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, giving Canada its third consecutive gold medal in this event.

Switzerland’s Fanny Smith edged out Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund in the big final to claim the final spot on the podium.

Results

Gold: Kelsey Serwa (CAN)

Silver: Brittany Phelan (CAN)

Bronze: Fanny Smith (SUI)

4. Sandra Naeslund (SWE)

5. Alizee Baron (FRA)

6. Lisa Andersson (SWE)

7. Sanna Luedi (SUI)

8. Sami Kennedy-Sim (AUS)

Highlights