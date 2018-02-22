Several rescued from Dayton house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were called to a house fire on South Terry Street Thursday where at least two people were believed to be trapped inside.

The fire happened around 11:00 am Thursday in the first block of S. Terry Street between Third and Fourth Streets.

Officials tell 2 NEWS people were rescued from the blaze, including one who was on the phone with emergency dispatchers when he was rescued. The number of people rescued was not available.

A report from the scene says one person was found in the front yard, two poeple were inside and one person was on the roof of the burning structure.

There is no word at this time regarding the injuries, if any, to the people rescued.

