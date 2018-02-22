Several schools in session Thursday after investigating social media threat

(WDTN) – Several schools in the Miami Valley will be open Thursday after working with local law enforcement to investigate threats made on social media.

Police and Sheriff’s Departments in Sidney, Springfield, Shelby County, Springboro and Riverside all investigated threats that referenced a schools with the initials “SHS”.

A post on the Springfield Police Department Facebook page indicates the original post that led to the investigation may have been a hoax.

A post on the Sidney City Schools website indicates law enforcement determined the threat came from outside Ohio.

Springboro Schools posted on its website that Springboro Police, working with Springfield Police, determined the threat was not credible.

Springfield City Schools, Sidney City Schools and Stebbins High School all posted that the schools will have increased security Thursday.

Springboro City Schools posted the following statement on its website:

Springboro Schools Statement of Vague Social Media Post Found Tonight (2/21)

We wanted to make you aware that Springboro Schools has been investigating a vague school threat found tonight on social media. The post referenced a “SHS” school. This post did not specify the word “Springboro,” again it simply stated, “SHS.” This could include any one of the many schools in the area that start with the letter “S.” While this post is vague in nature, we here at Springboro Schools take this matter very seriously. Our School Resource Officers and administrative team have been in constant contact working with the Springboro Police Department. The Springboro Police Department has been working with several other police departments from two different states, in order to locate the origin of the post. At this time, the Springboro Police Department, working with the Springfield Police Department, has determined that this is not a credible threat, and our investigation revealed the post originated outside of Ohio.

