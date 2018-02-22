Spaghetti Squash Fritters

2 cups cooked spaghetti squash

2 cups chopped kale (or spinach)

2 eggs

1 red bell pepper, chopped

½ cup oat bran

1 onion, chopped fine

3 cloves garlic, chopped

½ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

½ cup Parmesan cheese

1 tbsp EVOO

1 tsp Peachy’s mixed green herbs

Salt and pepper to taste

Beat egg in a large bowl. Stir in onions, garlic, parsley and oregano.

Add the squash, red pepper and cheese to the bowl.

Stir to combine.

Season w salt and pepper.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium low heat.

Pack a 1/3-cup measuring cup with the squash mixture and unmold it into the pan; gently pat it down to form a 3-inch cake.

Repeat, making 4 to 6 squash cakes.

Cook until browned and crispy on the bottom, 3 to 4 minutes on each side.

Serve immediately with dipping sauce.

Nutrition Information, per serving:

148 calories, 8 g fat (3 g Sat, 4 g Mono), 124 mg cholesterol, 12 g carbohydrate, 6 g protein,

2 g fiber, 322 mg sodium, 406 mg potassium.