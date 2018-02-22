Spaghetti Squash Fritters
2 cups cooked spaghetti squash
2 cups chopped kale (or spinach)
2 eggs
1 red bell pepper, chopped
½ cup oat bran
1 onion, chopped fine
3 cloves garlic, chopped
½ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
½ cup Parmesan cheese
1 tbsp EVOO
1 tsp Peachy’s mixed green herbs
Salt and pepper to taste
Beat egg in a large bowl. Stir in onions, garlic, parsley and oregano.
Add the squash, red pepper and cheese to the bowl.
Stir to combine.
Season w salt and pepper.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium low heat.
Pack a 1/3-cup measuring cup with the squash mixture and unmold it into the pan; gently pat it down to form a 3-inch cake.
Repeat, making 4 to 6 squash cakes.
Cook until browned and crispy on the bottom, 3 to 4 minutes on each side.
Serve immediately with dipping sauce.
Nutrition Information, per serving:
148 calories, 8 g fat (3 g Sat, 4 g Mono), 124 mg cholesterol, 12 g carbohydrate, 6 g protein,
2 g fiber, 322 mg sodium, 406 mg potassium.