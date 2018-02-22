Spaghetti Squash Fritters

By Published:

Spaghetti Squash Fritters

2 cups cooked spaghetti squash
2 cups chopped kale (or spinach)
2 eggs
1 red bell pepper, chopped
½ cup oat bran
1 onion, chopped fine
3 cloves garlic, chopped
½ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
½ cup Parmesan cheese
1 tbsp EVOO
1 tsp Peachy’s mixed green herbs
Salt and pepper to taste

Beat egg in a large bowl. Stir in onions, garlic, parsley and oregano.
Add the squash, red pepper and cheese to the bowl.
Stir to combine.
Season w salt and pepper.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium low heat.
Pack a 1/3-cup measuring cup with the squash mixture and unmold it into the pan; gently pat it down to form a 3-inch cake.
Repeat, making 4 to 6 squash cakes.
Cook until browned and crispy on the bottom, 3 to 4 minutes on each side.
Serve immediately with dipping sauce.

Nutrition Information, per serving:
148 calories, 8 g fat (3 g Sat, 4 g Mono), 124 mg cholesterol, 12 g carbohydrate, 6 g protein,
2 g fiber, 322 mg sodium, 406 mg potassium.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s