The secret to Canada’s ski cross medals? Wacky workouts!

Earlier today in PyeongChang, Kelsey Serwa and Brittany Phelan went 1-2 in women’s ski cross and continued a trend of Canadian dominance.

But Serwa and Phelan don’t just win medals together — they also work out together. And some of those workouts can get a little bit… wacky.

That’s why Serwa started posting videos of those workouts on her social media accounts using the recurring hashtag #WackyWorkoutWednesday.

Check out a few of their past workouts for yourself. Perhaps this is the secret to winning Olympic medals?